State Basketball Tournaments postponed by ASAA

March 11, 2020

All,
We have been on a call with the State regarding the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Regional BB tournaments for this weekend will continue.
The State Basketball Tournaments are postponed until further notice.  This includes 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, and Cheer.
We expect further guidance from the State and ASAA later today.
Spring AASG has been canceled.
Other cancelations or postponements are forthcoming.
Dan

___________________________________________________________
Daniel Walker
Superintendent
‌Lower Kuskokwim School District‌
Bethel, AK  99559

