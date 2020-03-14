Bethel Warriors compete at 3A Western Conference regionals

by Delta Discovery Staff

The Bethel Warrior boys went all the way to the 3A Western Conference basketball finals, finishing second to the Barrow Whalers.

The Lady Warriors also played the Barrow Lady Whalers, but did not advance.

The 3A Western Conference finals were originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12th to be hosted by Dimond High School. The event was moved to Grace Christian High School, and then at the almost-last minute moved to Lumen Christi.

The double elimination tournament was also changed to single elimination.

The Bethel Lady Warriors suffered two injuries in the first quarter during their opening game with Barrow. At 3:09 in the first quarter, Jaron Mute injured her ankle and was out. At 1:25 Gabrielle Fredericks also fell and hurt her knee and was subbed out. She later returned to play, but again was reinjured at 5:25 in the second quarter and was out for the rest of the game.

The score at halftime was 26 Barrow, 24 Bethel.

A steal by Barrow put them up 35-30 in the third quarter. Bethel Lady Warrior Rebecca Samuelson sunk a three and the third quarter ended Barrow 48, Bethel 40.

In fourth quarter action, Lady Warrior Ava Lieb made a steal and scored. After a Barrow shot, Samuelson grabbed the rebound and went coast to coast to sink the layup. The final score Barrow 64, Bethel 47.

The second girls game was between Kotzebue and Nome. Kotzebue won to advance to the championship game with Barrow.

For the boys, the Barrow Whalers won their matchup against the Kotzebue Huskies. Bethel played the second game against Nome and won – 73 Bethel, 64 Nome.

The end of the first quarter score was 23 Nome, 15 Bethel.

Peter Crow, Nelson Evans, and Jarvis Evans all made big three point shots in the second quarter. The score at the end of the second quarter had Nome still in the lead 41, Bethel 34.

In the third quarter Jamin Crow and Nelson Evans make back-to-back steals to take the lead, Bethel 51, Nome 49 at the end of the third.

Fourth quarter free throws made by Jaimin Crow help keep the Warriors in the lead. Two Nome players fouled out in the fourth. Bethel wins and advances to the championship round with Barrow.

Barrow won, 62-57.

The Bethel Warrior Cheerleading squad also took home some awards. They won the Sportsmanship, the highest GPA, and two cheerleaders Sydney Gray and Julian Stanley were named to the All Tournament Cheer Team.

What about the state tourneys?

The Alaska Schools Activities Association have postponed all state championship games scheduled for next week. They also issued a Regional/Conference Tournament advisory regarding the Corona virus or COVID-19.

“To reduce the possibility of spreading Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the State of Alaska has issued the following advisory related to ASAA regional/conference basketball tournaments currently being held March 10-14:

People who have any of the following criteria should avoid attending the regional tournaments:

• Persons aged over 60 years;

• Persons with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes; OR

• Persons who have symptoms of an acute respiratory illness or fever.

We encourage people who are unable to attend in-person to watch webcasting, where available.

Conference tournaments being held after March 14 are postponed.”

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District also issued a statement:

“ASAA has postponed the State Basketball Tournaments, as an extra precaution, FNSBSD is postponing the Regional Basketball tournaments due to start tomorrow (March 12). While the news is upsetting to the athletes and all those affected, we are trying to ensure that the health of our staff, students, and community members is top priority.”

3A Western Conference Basketball Tournament Awards

Cheerleading

Sportsmanship: Bethel Warriors

Highest GPA: Bethel Warriors, 3.65

1st: Barrow Whalers

2nd: Nome-Beltz Nanooks

All Tournament Cheer Team Awards

Sydney Gray, Bethel

Autumn Madison, Kotzebue

Kiri Panigeo, Barrow

Ellie Martinson, Nome

Chloe Yu, Barrow

Julian Stanley, Bethel

Talia Cross, Nome

Kaylie Stalker, Nome

Girls Team Awards

Sportsmanship: Bethel Warriors

Highest GPA: Kotzebue Huskies, 3.65

1st: Barrow Whalers

2nd: Kotzebue Huskies

All Tournament Team Awards

Lisa Okbaok, Nome

Jenilee Donovan, Barrow

Ava Lieb, Bethel

Grace Gallahorn, Kotzebue

Kaetlyn Kaleak, Barrow

Laveah Makisi, Kotzebue

Boys Team Awards

Sportsmanship: Kotzebue Huskies

1st: Barrow Whalers

2nd: Bethel Warriors

All Tournament Team Awards

Dawson Schaeffer, Nome

Jaimin Crow, Bethel

Stephan Anderson, Nome

Isiah Mongoyak, Barrow

Nelson Evans, Bethel

Brendan Matthews, Barrow