K300 MODIFIES RACE SCHEDULE, CLOSES PULL TAB BOOTH

At a special meeting on Sunday, March 15th, the K300 Race Committee decided to take several actions in light of the evolving Covid-19 pandemic. The Race Committee’s remaining race schedule will be modified and races will be conducted with special precautions in place. Additionally, the Race Committee decided to temporarily close the K300 Pull-tab Booth, located at the Alaska Commercial Company store.

The annual Campout Race, typically a two-day event, will be replaced with a one-day race of 40-50 miles on Saturday, March 21st. The social element of the event, the campout, is canceled. The 100 Mile Challenge is now slated for the next day, Sunday, March 22nd. The Committee’s desire is to safely get both races in before any further restrictions on public gatherings are put in place, before the virus potentially becomes more widespread in Alaska, and also before trail conditions deteriorate to the point where racing is unsafe.

During both races, the committee urges participants, handlers and spectators to avoid direct person to person contact. There will be no musher meeting for either race – trail details and race rules will be shared in advance, through social media. Mushers should simply arrive on time, be ready at the start line, race and then head home. Prize money checks, which are usually distributed to mushers immediately after the race, will be sent in the mail at the earliest date possible.

The K300 Pull-tab Booth, located at the AC Store in Bethel, is a busy gathering place with significant potential for the transmission of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, should it become prevalent in our community. Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of K300’s employees and customers, many of whom are elders, the booth will be closed, effective immediately, until March 31st. At that time the Race Committee will reassess the situation and determine whether the closure will continue.

The K300 Race Committee will continue to monitor the situation and will adhere to whatever future recommendations state and federal health authorities may issue regarding public gatherings during the pandemic. Monitor the K300 website (www.k300.org) and Facebook page for any additional announcements.