Grizzlies and Huskies win Greater Kuskokwim Conference tournament

March 11, 2020 In our Native Land 0

The Kalskag Grizzlies boys (photo below) and the Akiachak Lady Huskies are winners of the Greater Kuskokwim Conference and will be headed to the state basketball tournament later this month. The Grizzlies defeated the Akiak Thunderbolts 75-66 and the Akiachak Lady Huskies defeated the Akiak Lady Thunderbolts 76-22. The Kalskag Grizzlies are the 2009 State 1A champions, they will be headed back to state to compete for the state crown once again. The Akiachak Lady Huskies are the 2009 runners up and will be seeking their first state title. Good luck to you all! Photos courtesy of Maybelle Steeves-Hoffman

