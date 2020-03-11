After careful consideration and lengthy discussion about the concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19, a severe and highly contagious respiratory illness), we have decided to postpone the 2020 Cama-i Dance Festival. We will be working with the high school for an early fall date – yes still 2020….. and create a special opportunity for our young children’s “first dance”.
Key factors included: – care of our frail elders… “how can we have the festival without them”. – the current spring break of LKSD and KuC with kids, families and teachers traveling out of state and returning this weekend (one week before our festival – not the 2 weeks needed to see if anyone was sick) . – agency constraints (DOC decision not to allow the Tundra Center to help with their usual 5 days of set-up, stage hands and take down support). – return of the Dance groups to their villages after the festival.
Remember – our theme this year “Yurarturciqukut ~ Resilience Through Dance”… we are resilient!
Thank you to all the volunteers and sponsors who have contributed to date – we will keep everyone informed as we move forward.
Quyana,
Linda Curda, for the Cama-i Dance Festival Committee CoordinatorJosh Fisher, for the Bethel Council on the Arts President
Cama-i Dance Festival 2020 – Postponed
After careful consideration and lengthy discussion about the concerns of the coronavirus (COVID-19, a severe and highly contagious respiratory illness), we have decided to postpone the 2020 Cama-i Dance Festival. We will be working with the high school for an early fall date – yes still 2020….. and create a special opportunity for our young children’s “first dance”.
Recent Posts
- State Basketball Tournaments postponed by ASAA March 11, 2020
- Grizzlies and Huskies win Greater Kuskokwim Conference tournament March 11, 2020
- LYSD Region 1A Yukon Delta Conference Champions March 11, 2020
- For Sale March 11, 2020
- State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 22 – March 5 March 11, 2020
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending March 5 March 11, 2020
- Erik, Flynn lead Chefornak to 1A Coastal Conference crown March 11, 2020
- Lady Shaman advance to state with 2OT thriller over Toksook Bay March 11, 2020
- If Joseph Had Given Up on Life March 11, 2020
- 2020 LKSD Science Fair March 11, 2020
- Memories of the past March 11, 2020
- Coronavirus and Other Health Risks Among Inuit March 11, 2020
- DUMMIES’ GUIDE TO ALASKA’S POTUS SELECTION PROCESS March 11, 2020
- Alaska House District 38 Report March 11, 2020
- Coastal Conference has new champions March 11, 2020
Be the first to comment