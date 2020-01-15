by Millie Bentley

Greetings. This week we have another crockpot or slow cooker recipe suitable for those folks eating low-carb – also suitable for those who simply want something delicious. Many of these recipes are good served with rice or potatoes. Unfortunately, both of these tasty foods are loaded with carbohydrates. A good alternative for both is cauliflower – properly prepared. A recipe for a rice-a-la-cauliflower is included below.

Slow Cooker Beef with Broccoli

1 1/2 pounds chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1 1/2 “ cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced mushrooms* or a 4 oz. can of sliced mushrooms, drained

1 onion, cut into 8 wedges

3/4 cup beef broth

1 teaspoon beef bouillon concentrate

1 tablespoon Splenda

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root

1 tablespoon oyster sauce (optional but good)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dark sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

3 cups broccoli flowerets (frozen okay)

Arrowroot or guar or xanthan for thickening

Brown meat in oil and place in slow cooker with mushrooms and onion. Mix broth, concentrate, Splenda, ginger, oyster sauce, soy sauce, garlic and sesame oil in a bowl; pour over beef. Sprinkle sesame seeds over all, cover cooker, set on low and cook for 8 hours. When time is up, add broccoli flowerets, cover and cook for another 30 minutes. Serve with cauliflower rice or regular steamed rice. Makes 4 servings. *Shitaki mushrooms are best.

Cauliflower “Rice”

Trim a head of cauliflower and run it through the food processor using the shredding blade. Cauliflower will have a texture resembling rice that can be steamed, microwaved or sauteed in butter. DO NOT OVERCOOK. An average size cauliflower will make about 6 cups, enough for 6 to 8 servings.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.