Calista Corporation welcomes Government Relations Manager

Kristi Williams joined Calista Corporation as the Government Relations Manager this summer. Prior to her employment with Calista, Kristi owned a consulting firm in Anchorage that specialized in Alaska Native tribal advocacy.

Kristi was born in Fairbanks and is of Athabascan descent. In 2012, she became a member of the District of Columbia Bar, becoming the first licensed attorney for her Tribe. Having served as legislative and policy advisor in the U.S. Senate and at the Department of Interior, she is well informed on Alaska Native and American Indian issues. She has expertise in land planning, government-to-government consultation, small business and economic development issues, strategic planning, negotiations, as well as legislative and appropriations advocacy.

Kristi completed her undergraduate work at UC Berkeley and received a JD from the University of New Mexico School of Law where she also completed the Indian Law Certificate Program.