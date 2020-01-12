Slaaviq at Lulu Heron

The Christmas celebration of Slaaviq was shared with the residents of the Lulu Heron in Bethel on Saturday, January 11th, 2020. Carolers from the St. Sophia Russian Orthodox Church have been following the star, singing beautiful hymns in Yugtun, English, and Slavonic and bringing glad tidings of the birth of Jesus to homes in Bethel. Food and gifts are shared to all who come. Quyana!

