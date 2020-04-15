Funds are available for YK Delta nonprofits, tribes and community service partners from BCSF’s YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund. BCSF will grant up to eight awards of $2,000 each. The deadline is Friday, April 17 at 5 pm. The brief application can be found at: http://www.bcsfoundation.org/yk-delta-covid-19-response-fund-application or by visiting bcsfoundation.org & clicking the Grant Application tab. A downloadable, emailed or faxed version of the application is available upon request.

These funds are intended to offer emergency financial assistance to groups on the front lines assisting individuals in our region for the following purpose areas:

•Homelessness & homeless prevention efforts (protecting against imminent eviction or utilities shut-offs)

•Food insecurity

•The dissemination of critical and timely news and information regarding health and safety concerns during this pandemic

•Other areas of immediate need resulting from COVID-19 as identified by responding groups

This round of funding was made possible by Calista Corporation, Bethel Community Services Foundation, and multiple individual donors. BCSF expects to announce future rounds of funding. Applicants can apply for and receive funds in more than one round.

Donations to the YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund are accepted online at bcsfoundation.org, over the phone at 907-543-1812, or by mail at PO Box 2189, Bethel, AK 99559. For questions, call or email Michelle DeWitt at 907-543-1812 or [email protected] or Lisa Whalen at 907-545-1855 or [email protected].