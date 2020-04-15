What is Telehealth?

Customers can receive medical care in the privacy of their homes via a secure video platform or a one-on-one phone call with a physician or other medical provider.

Almost all YKHC outpatient medical appointments are available, including:

• Family planning appointments (birth control)

• Refills for chronic medications

• Visits for shoulder, back and knee pain

• Visits for common cold symptoms

• Prenatal appointments (where no sonogram is needed)

How to Make a Telehealth Appointment

Contact YKHC Outpatient Scheduling at 543-6442 to schedule your appointment.

Next, our technology team will contact you and do a “Tech Check” with you to ensure you have everything you need for your appointment.

On the day of your appointment, YKHC Registration will call you to register you in our system for your appointment.

Your provider will then contact you through your appointment method —either phone or video — and see you for your medical issue.

Please note: In-home telehealth is new at YKHC. While we have worked out as many problems as possible, there still may be small hiccups as we roll out this new way of providing care. Thank you for your patience as we improve this process to ensure you have access to the care you need!

For more information, visit: www.ykhc.org/telehealth