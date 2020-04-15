by Greg Lincoln

Happy Easter everyone. Thank you for all the Easter greetings, we return the warm outpouring with all sincerity, quyana. I hope you had a nice time with those in your household and children during this most beloved holiday.

We would like to say thank you to the businesses and organizations that have been asking folks to wear face masks. These masks are helpful in protecting the other people from any respiratory particles or droplets that may come from those who are wearing the masks, especially when talking. It is an amazing and thankworthy show of respect and concern for others.

This pandemic has sparked a revolution, a mask-making uprising against the virus. And you are heroes – all the mask sewers, cutters, organizers, distributors – you have our gratitude!

We are looking forward to the day when we are free and clear from the virus with great anticipation. In the meantime, we have been enjoying our great outdoors and hope that you are too.

Prayers for recovery for those who are in battle for their health and for strength for the health care workers and support staff who are on the front lines.