by LYSD Staff

April 15, 2020: The Board of Education for the Lower Yukon School District is pleased to announce their choice for a new Chief School Administrator, Mr. Gene Stone, beginning July 1st, 2020. The Board wishes to express their sincere thanks to everyone who participated in and supported the search for the next educational leader of the District.

The Board met in a special executive session on April 13th to review the applications, references, and deliberate the appointment of a suitable superintendent or chief school administrator. The Board discussed at length the appointment from the three remaining candidates for the position and came to the unanimous conclusion that Mr. Stone, the current Chief Officer of Operations, was the best choice for the job.

After coming out of executive session, the Board took formal action and voted unanimously for the appointment of Mr. Gene Stone at a starting annual salary of $150,000 for a three-year contract.

Mr. Stone is a long time Alaskan educator. He is currently serving as the Chief Officer of Operations for the Lower Yukon School District. Gene has also served as the Director of Human Resources and Technology with LYSD. Prior to coming to LYSD Mr. Stone was the Superintendent of Schools for the Mat-Su Borough School District as well as serving several years as the Assistant Superintendent for Mat-Su. Gene’s professional career includes principal positions in Pilot Station, Barrow High School and Palmer Middle School as well as many years as a teacher and reading specialist. Mr. Stone holds a BA degree from Boise State University, a Masters in Educational Administration for the University of Alaska – Anchorage and Superintendent Endorsement for Lamar University.

Gene made the following statement upon their appointment: “I am honored to have been selected as the Chief School Administrator for the Lower Yukon School District. Special thanks to Lon Garrison and Rich Carlson for the process they facilitated.”

The new superintendent is expected to start on or before July 1, 2020.