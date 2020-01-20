Matt Failor of Willow, Alaska proposed to his girlfriend Liz Raines at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 on Sunday morning, January 19th after Matt crossed the finish line in second place. He said he carried her engagement ring the whole time he raced. “I love you too, I love you so much!” said Liz after saying yes with happy tears. The finish line crowd cheered for the soon-to-be-wed happy couple!
Will you marry me?
