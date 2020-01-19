Congratulations to Pete Kaiser! The Kuskokwim 300 Champion finished in the top spot at 8:46am this morning with 9 dogs in harness. It is Pete Kaiser’s fifth Kuskokwim 300 victory. He was given a hero’s welcome from his hometown of Bethel. His wife Bethany and children Ari and Aylee joined him for the postrace Winners photo.
Team Kaiser wins the K300
