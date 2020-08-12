Take Wing “Tengluni” moves online amid pandemic

by Calista Education and Culture, Inc.

Calista Education and Culture, Inc. (CECI) says the safety of students and staff is CECI’s primary concern. Due to COVID-19, travel for all Take Wing “Tengluni” [D-NG-loo-nee] students and staff is postponed through December 2020 and extended if necessary.

CECI, Alaska Humanities Forum and postsecondary schools and programs are partnering with the Take Wing “Tengluni” Program to provide opportunities for students in the Calista Region. Take Wing “Tengluni” provides seniors in high school an opportunity to participate in a group called a Cohort who completes a series of Immersions. The Immersions include information and assistance for students on goal setting and additional soft skills training, review of postsecondary opportunities and career planning, healthy choices, and Yuuyaraq lessons. The Take Wing “Tengluni” team also conducts day long seminars for high school students.

Student Immersion participants (high school seniors) in Cohorts 1 & 2 will have the opportunity for:

·Yuuyaraq lessons and post-secondary preparation lessons delivered virtually.

·Individual monthly mentoring sessions with Mentorship Director Ashley Johnson. Assistance via phone or Zoom would include working on and completing the FAFSA, and applying for colleges, trade schools and scholarships.

·Resources and materials that assist students with preparing for and achieving their goals.

·Travel opportunities in Spring 2021. Small groups of students will be scheduled to visit trade schools and colleges.

•If travel is not available in Spring 2021, programming and meetings will continue virtually through Zoom, still giving students a chance to meet school representatives.

In addition to the Immersions, the Take Wing “Tengluni” offers seminars. Take Wing “Tengluni” seminars are day long, school-based events where high school students learn about Yuuyaraq [YUU-yah-uk] “the way of being.” Seminar students explore career pathways, goal setting, study and time management skills, and healthy choices.

Seminars will take place in the Spring of 2021 at schools in the following five communities: Aniak (Kuspuk School District), Tuluksak (Yupiit School District), and Kwethluk, Toksook Bay and Tuntutuliak (Lower Kuskokwim School District). If travel is not available in the Spring 2021, we will work to deliver seminars virtually.

Lower Yukon School District students attending the Kusilvak Career Academy will have the opportunity to receive 10, two-hour sessions in Yuuyaraq “the way of being” starting October 2020.

Recruitment for 50 new student immersion participants in Cohorts 3 & 4 begins February 1, 2021 and will be open to students currently in their junior year enrolled in the Kuspuk, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon and Yupiit School Districts.

CECI looks forward to continuing to help students achieve their educational goals while living the Yuuyaraq values.