by BCSF Staff

Bethel Nonprofit Relief and Response Grant Program Offers Financial Assistance to Nonprofits and Residents Impacted By Pandemic.

This year, Bethel’s nonprofits and households are experiencing extraordinary financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Canceled fundraisers and the added costs of pandemic response, reduced household incomes and the need for personal protective equipment– the impacts are compounded and the end is uncertain.

As we weather the storm, Bethel Community Services Foundation (BCSF) is offering an opportunity for financial relief. The Bethel Nonprofit Relief and Response Grant Program is a resource for nonprofit organizations and individual households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. One million dollars in federal CARES Act funding awarded to the City of Bethel will be distributed through the following three grant opportunities:

Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant (Deadline August 17, 2020 at 5 p.m.)

This non-competitive grant focuses on local nonprofits that need financial assistance to recover economic damages incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. This grant can be considered a reaction to 1) the expenses that nonprofit organizations took on while immediate safety measures were put into place and/or 2) the financial hardship that these organizations suffered as a direct result of COVID-19 in the form of missed fundraisers, canceled events, etc. The grant amount that a nonprofit is eligible to receive is determined by the nonprofit’s total annual revenue and will fall under three thresholds. Organizations with an annual revenue of less than $50,000 can request up to $10,000 in funds, organizations with an annual revenue between $50,000 and $249,999 can apply for up to $25,000, and beyond that, the maximum grant amount is $50,000. The deadline for the Relief and Recovery Grant is August 17, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Nonprofit Response Grant (Deadline August 24, 2020 at 5 p.m.)

A limited number of Response Grants will be distributed to nonprofits looking to implement proactive, creative, adaptive measures to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum amount that nonprofits can apply for is $100,000. Applicants may apply for both the Nonprofit Relief and Recovery Grant and the Nonprofit Response Grant. The deadline for the Response Grant is August 24, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Individual and Household Assistance Program (Applications accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended)

Bethel households that need assistance with expenses as a result of COVID-19-related loss of income or economic hardship can apply for grants to cover a variety of expenses including housing or utility payments, groceries, fuel oil, etc. Applications from individuals and households residing in Bethel will be given priority. Individuals who work in Bethel or stay in Bethel for extended periods of time, but officially reside in another community, may also apply. Tundra Women’s Coalition is managing this program and will accept applications on a rolling basis until all the funds are expended. Applications and information can be found at tundrapeace.org/covid19-grants.

The Nonprofit Relief and Response Grant Program guide, which outlines eligibility criteria and rules for all three grants, can be found at BCSF’s website, www.bcsfoundation.org/covidnonprofit/ . Questions about the Nonprofit Grants program can be directed to Lisa at [email protected] and questions about the Individual and Household Assistance program can be directed to Louise at 907-543-3444 or [email protected]