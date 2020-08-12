Calista Corporation Advocacy Committee issues endorsements in 2020 General Election

Calista (cha-LIS-ta) Corporation’s non-partisan Public Advocacy and Engagement Committee (PAEC) today (Aug. 5th, 2020) announced its first endorsements ahead of the 2020 general election. The Alaska Native corporation is composed of over 32,000 Shareholders with ties to 56 villages spread out along Alaska’s Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, as well as the Bering Sea coast.

The U.S. Congressional endorsements are:

·U.S. Senate, Alaska: Senator Dan Sullivan

·U.S. House of Representatives, Alaska: Representative Don Young

“We firmly believe these endorsements align not only with our corporate goals, but also with Calista’s core traditional values and the general wellbeing of our Shareholders and the YK Region as a whole,” said Andrew Guy, Calista President/CEO.

The process for making the political endorsements included hours of candidate interviews, conversation, discussion, and debate among members of Calista’s non-partisan PAEC, composed of Calista Shareholders.

“After conducting interviews and doing exhaustive research, we believe the endorsed candidates will best represent our Shareholders’ interests,” said Robert Beans, PAEC Chair.

Calista will now work to inform Shareholders through grassroots efforts about why the organization made these endorsements. In addition, Calista will continue to highlight the needs of its Shareholders, as well as all Alaska Native people, to make their voices heard by voting in the upcoming August primary election and the November general election.