Successful RavnAir Swoopstakes offered again to close out summer

by Ravn Air

Following RavnAir Group’s successful inaugural Swoopstakes cash giveaway in June, Ravn is launching its’ second cash competition, giving Alaskans an opportunity to win up to $5,000 in cash prizes simply by entering online or via mail-in entry.

Entrants must be members of Ravn’s FlyAway Rewards frequent flyer program and can sign up for the program online at flyravn.com. FlyAway Rewards offers Ravn travelers points for the trips they take, with passengers qualifying for free travel after as few as five trips on Ravn.

Thousands of Alaskans signed up for the first sweepstakes, with winners including customers from Homer to Anchorage. Top prize in the fall Swoopstakes competition is $5,000, second prize is $3,000 and third prize is $2,000. The second contest begins August 21 and ends September 21 at 11:59 pm.

Both methods of entry require signing up for the “RavnAir Swoopstakes” at flyravn.com. (Free membership in Ravn’s FlyAway Rewards program can be obtained by signing up for the program online before you enter the cash giveaway).

Ravn President & CEO Dave Pflieger said the airline appreciates its solid customer base and wants to reward customers for their loyalty. “The customers who belong to our FlyAway Rewards program recognize the value of quickly accumulating the necessary trip segments to qualify for free travel,” Pflieger said. “We know cash prizes will help customers travel more frequently.”

RavnAir Group is Alaska’s largest regional air carrier serving more than 115

communities.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to individuals who upon entry are legal Alaska residents, at least 18 years old, and members of the RavnAir FlyAway Rewards program. Not open to Ravn Air Group (Ravn Alaska, PenAir, and Ravn Connect) employees and immediate family. There are two ways to enter:

– Visit flyravn.com, and sign up for the FlyAway Rewards program. If you have booked a ticket, you may enter to win via our electronic entry form – or

– Free Mail-In Method of Entry: Mail a single 3 x 5 card with your name, address, phone number, fly away rewards number and email address to RavnAir Group, 4700 Old International Airport Road, Anchorage, AK99502 with “RavnAir Fly Away Sweepstakes” or “RavnAir FlyAway Swoopstakes” written at the top or the bottom of the card. P.O. Boxes are not permitted. Each mail-in entry must be postmarked separately during the Sweepstakes Period and be received within 7 days to be eligible.

Limit five (5) total entries per person regardless of entry method.

Sponsor will randomly select three winners. One first place winner will receive $5,000; one second place winner will receive 3,000; and one third place winner will receive $2,000. Odds of winning depend on total number of eligible entries. Sweepstakes subject to Official Rules; details and restrictions that can be found at flyravn.com/sweepstakes.

Sponsor: RavnAir Group, 4700 Old Int’l Airport Rd., Anchorage, AK 99502.