K9 assists in drug bust arrest

The Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan with the assistance of K-9 Misty, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Ketchikan Police Department arrested Christian Mathers (age 21 of Ketchikan) for Attempted Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and for Violation of Conditions of Release for a pending felony charge on 08/03/19.

Mathers was arrested without incident after he attempted to take possession of a parcel that contained 31.9 gross grams of heroin. Mathers was remanded at the Ketchikan Correctional Center without bail pending arraignment on 08/04/19.

On 08/13/19, the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan with the assistance of the Ketchikan Police Department and Alaska State Troopers Patrol in Ketchikan arrested Freddie Seludo (age 25 of Ketchikan) for Conspiracy to Commit Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree. Seludo’s arrest came as a result of an ongoing investigation into the seizure of a United States Postal Service parcel containing 31.9 gross grams of heroin, which had resulted in the arrest of Christian Mathers (age 21 of Ketchikan) on 08/03/19 for Attempted Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and for Violation of Conditions of Release for a pending felony charge. Seludo was remanded at the Ketchikan Correctional Center without bail pending arraignment on 08/14/19.