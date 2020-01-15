State of Alaska to offer its first mobile DMV in Bristol Bay

After a year of partnership and coordination, the State of Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Bristol Bay Native Corporation (BBNC) are excited to announce the first mobile DMV in Alaska.

On January 13, residents in the village of New Stuyahok, located in the Bristol Bay region, will have an opportunity to test for their driver’s license and get their REAL ID. With rural Alaska residents typically facing several obstacles to get their driver’s license, many people go without, limiting their eligibility for employment and training opportunities.

“BBNC is very excited for this partnership with the State of Alaska. With only two DMV offices for the 31 communities in the Bristol Bay region, it can be quite challenging for our shareholders to take their driver’s test,” said Jason Metrokin, BBNC President & CEO. “A mobile DMV service has the potential to help a lot of Alaskans and eliminate the barriers people face to obtain their driver’s license and State ID.”

“We are excited to visit New Stuyahok and assist Alaskans in getting their first REAL IDs,” said Jenna Wamsganz, with the State of Alaska DMV. “The partnership with BBNC has enabled the DMV to pursue this opportunity and is a great example of how business and government can come together for the betterment of our people and communities.”

BBNC has been working with New Stuyahok and surrounding villages to help prepare them for the DMV’s arrival on January 13.