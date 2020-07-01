State of Alaska District Court in Bethel June 22 – 25

Judgments

Jeremy Nick Inman, 28 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Michael Nicholai, 29 Reckless Endangerment 15 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Nastasia Larson, 43 Reckless Endangerment 65 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

William McCarr, 36 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jaden Andrew, 21 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Eric D. Wasili, 37 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 3 Yrs. Prob.

Randy Ron Lupie, 25 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs.

Robert John, 38 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day

John B. Prince, 25 Violate Condition of Release 3 Mos.

Trina Wassilie, 26 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

William Black, 28 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Joan Olson, 27 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Brian J. Andrews, 28 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Harassment 5 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob., 90 Days

Probation violations

Adolph A.Z. Larson, 42 Violated Conditions of Release 329 Days

Andrew David Alexie, 41 Violated Conditions of Release

Andrew John, 32 Violated Conditions of Release 120 Days

Chuck Itgarluk Parks, 36 Violated Conditions of Release 30 Days

John Baptiste C. Prince, 25 Violated Conditions of Release 9 Mos.

