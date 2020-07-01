For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. 90 Four Stroke Lower Unit $600 or $800 with motor, with water pump. One Lower Unit without water pump $500. Motor needs work. 907-545-4580. (30)(6/24-cnx)

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Aniak house for sale with commercial potential! Previously “The Shop” (selling and servicing ATVs, outboards and snowmachines). Live-in ready and partially furnished. Large indoor heated shop with overhead hoist and a large garage. New well (excellent water), new on-demand hot water heater. Large lot with big trees, grass yard, greenhouse and new fencing. Options of fuel oil and/or outdoor wood boiler, two woodsheds, dry Connex van, storage shed, sauna. Two indoor wood stoves, two monitor heaters and baseboard heat. $200,000 (appraised at $205,000). Serious inquiries only. (208) 495-2404. (88)(6/17-7/8)

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) has been allocated funds through the CARES Act to specifically prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ONC has submitted its 2020 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) for this IHBG-CARES grant. However, ONC will still be seeking public comments until July 8th, 2020. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at 117 Alex Hately Drive.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (105)(6/10-7/1)

The Native Village of Kwinhagak.

Tribal Transportation Department will be placing a Long Range Transportation Plan Update up for review on July 9, and 10 for public review and comments. This public display will be at the main office.

Native Village of Kwinhagak

303 Carter Rd.

Quinhagak, Ak. 99655

There will be copies at the NVK main office. The Long Range Transportation Plan update to add the Quinhagak airport into the tribal transportation roads inventory. Contact David Forbes at 907-556-8165 and get a digital copy or if you have any questions or comments. (93)(7/1)