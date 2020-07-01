Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 26

• On 6-19-20 at 1:38 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is in the water. Patient went with officers.

• On 6-19-20 at 10:08 P.M., firefighters responded to the report of a smoke house that is on fire. Firefighters used a hose line to extinguish the fire.

• On 6-20-20 at 8:33 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person with a behavioral health problem. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-20-20 at 9:49 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person that fell and has ankle pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-20-20 at 3:32 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a cut on their arm. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-23-20 at 11:26 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person that is bleeding from the head. Patient was assessed and signed refusal.

• On 6-24-20 at 12:4.0., PM medics responded to the report of a person with a cut hand. Patient was treated on scene and Police took the patient.

• On 6-24-20 at 11:30 P.M., medics responded for the report of a person who had collapsed. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-25-20 at 12:52 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person bleeding from the thumb. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-25-20 at 3:30 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of smoke coming from a house. Firefighters investigated and found the smoke came from a furnace event on the house. Crew then cleared.

• On 6-25-20 at 8:21 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person chocking. Patient assessed and was not choking at the arrival of medics. Patient went to hospital by parents.

• On 6-26-20 at 2:53 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person fell on a post and is bleeding. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 6-26-20 at 4:51 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person that has a boil that is hurting. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.