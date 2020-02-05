State of Alaska District Court in Bethel January 6 – 24

Judgments
Michael Aketachunak, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles Bird, 35 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250, 1 Yr. Prob.
Christine Hootch Kirby, 52 Alcohol Beverages Transported Common Carrier By $100, 1 Yr. Prob.
William Arca, 48 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250, 1 Yr. Prob.
Lawrence Seton, 25 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 30 Days
Martina A. Bird, 47 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Renee Yupanik, 31 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.
Evan Aketachunak, 57 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
William J. Lamont, 24 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Warren Nick Nicholai, 19 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Albert Egoak Sr., 36 2nd Degree Harassment 90 Days
Shondell M. Merculief, 18 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Danielle Kasayulie, 29 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Charissa Marie Nicholas, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
John I. McGeary, 42 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days
James Tony, 74 Failure to Register as Sex Offender 1 Yr.
Lance Jones, 25 3rd Degree Assault 3 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Rochelle Wassillie, 24 Disorderly Conduct $150
Joseph Ayagarak, 69 Violate Conditions of Release $150
Paul Lake, 29 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Charles Lake III, 35 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Crisjon Pavilla, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days
Robert C. Gilbert, 38 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jaclyn Tomaganuk, 22 False Info/Report $150, 1 Yr. Prob.
Aloysius Aguchak III, 30 3rd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Harassment 60 Days 2 Yrs.,
Probation violations
Alfred C.E. Zaukar, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Mos. Prob.
Jilann C. Brown, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Days
Sammy Andreanoff, 51 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
Matthew Alexie, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 7 Days
Charles Itgarluk Parks, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 180 Days
Olivia Sophie Guest, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days
