State of Alaska District Court in Bethel January 6 – 24

February 5, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Michael Aketachunak, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Charles Bird, 35 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250, 1 Yr. Prob.

Christine Hootch Kirby, 52 Alcohol Beverages Transported Common Carrier By $100, 1 Yr. Prob.

William Arca, 48 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250, 1 Yr. Prob.

Lawrence Seton, 25 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 30 Days

Martina A. Bird, 47 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Renee Yupanik, 31 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.

Evan Aketachunak, 57 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250

William J. Lamont, 24 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Warren Nick Nicholai, 19 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Albert Egoak Sr., 36 2nd Degree Harassment 90 Days

Shondell M. Merculief, 18 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Danielle Kasayulie, 29 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

Charissa Marie Nicholas, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

John I. McGeary, 42 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days

James Tony, 74 Failure to Register as Sex Offender 1 Yr.

Lance Jones, 25 3rd Degree Assault 3 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Rochelle Wassillie, 24 Disorderly Conduct $150

Joseph Ayagarak, 69 Violate Conditions of Release $150

Paul Lake, 29 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Charles Lake III, 35 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Crisjon Pavilla, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days

Robert C. Gilbert, 38 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Jaclyn Tomaganuk, 22 False Info/Report $150, 1 Yr. Prob.

Aloysius Aguchak III, 30 3rd Degree Assault, 1st Degree Harassment 60 Days 2 Yrs.,

Probation violations

Alfred C.E. Zaukar, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Mos. Prob.

Jilann C. Brown, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Days

Sammy Andreanoff, 51 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days

Matthew Alexie, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 7 Days

Charles Itgarluk Parks, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 180 Days

Olivia Sophie Guest, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days

