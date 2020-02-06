Athanas of Bethel to be Inducted into Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame

Bethel’s Reyne Athanas is one of 12 women to be inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame. The class of 12 women come from the Aleutians, Anchorage, Bethel, Fairbanks, Juneau, Kenai-Soldotna, Ketchikan, and Sitka. They are an author, small business owners, a corporate officer/attorney, a TV journalist, educators, a chaplain, an artist, an outdoor enthusiast, and public servants all of whom gave back to their communities. Nine are living, one of whom is 94, and three have passed.

The Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame Induction will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the First Baptist Church at 1100 W. 10th Ave, Anchorage. The Induction Ceremony is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available. Doors Open 5 pm, Program 6 pm.

The new inductees are:

•Monica Anderson, chaplain and community engaged leader from Providence Hospital;

•Reyne Athanas, Bethel artist and activist for the past 46 years;

•Sarah Eliassen, an educator with a passion for the outdoors and Girl Scouts;

•April Ferguson, the executive vice president and general counsel of Bristol Bay Native Corporation;

•Karleen Grummett, Juneau author of the “Alaska’s Empty Chair” about Japanese internment of a classmate;

•Peggy Mullen, civic leader and business owner in the Kenai-Soldotna community;

•Sandy Poulson, co-owner of the “Sitka Sentinel” and a community activist for decades;

•Fran Rose, educator and entrepreneur in Anchorage and Juneau, University of Alaska Regent and UA enthusiast; and

•Judith Slajer, first woman borough manager in Ketchikan, then in Fairbanks and a catalyst for the Alaska Municipal Bond Bank.

Plus former giants:

•Norma Goodman, television pioneer in Anchorage and Alaska;

•Nancy Gross, city manager and community educator from the Aleutians to Anchorage for 30 years;

•Jane Mears, one of the founders of the first school in Anchorage and created civic structures throughout the Territory for 30 years.

The Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3). The postal mailing address is: 1063 West 20th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99503.