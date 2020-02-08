Husky Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament

The Akiachak Huskies are hosting the Husky Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend. High school basketball squads from Akiak, Aniak, Kwethluk, and Newhalen are at the Home of the Huskies for 1A basketball action. Go teams!

Blizzard Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED National Weather Service Anchorage AK 249 PM AKST Fri Feb 7 2020 Kuskokwim Delta- Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island 249 PM AKST Fri Feb 7 2020 ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SATURDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKST SATURDAY FROM BETHEL WEST... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...For the Blizzard, from Bethel West. For the Wind Chill Advisory, the entire Kuskokwim Delta zone. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 4 PM AKST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 3 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Near white-out conditions will make travel very difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.