Husky Classic Invitational Basketball Tournament

February 7, 2020 Village Telegraph 0

The Akiachak Huskies are hosting the Husky Classic Basketball Tournament this weekend. High school basketball squads from Akiak, Aniak, Kwethluk, and Newhalen are at the Home of the Huskies for 1A basketball action. Go teams!

Blizzard Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED
National Weather Service Anchorage AK
249 PM AKST Fri Feb 7 2020

Kuskokwim Delta-
Including the cities of Bethel, Hooper Bay, and Nunivak Island
249 PM AKST Fri Feb 7 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM AKST
SATURDAY FROM BETHEL WEST...

* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
  Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
  high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind
  chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero.

* WHERE...For the Blizzard, from Bethel West. For the Wind Chill
  Advisory, the entire Kuskokwim Delta zone.

* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 4
  PM AKST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 3 AM AKST
  Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Near white-out conditions will make travel very
  difficult. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel,
have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay
with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.