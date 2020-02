The Bethel Sprint Mushers Club Day 1 of the two-day sled dog race took place today on the Kuskokwim River. Local mushers raced in the approximately 20 mile trail up the river and back.































Fata Morgana Mirage in Bethel

February 1, 2020: The skyline upriver of Bethel was amazing to view at 12 noon today. Fata Morgana transformed it into an incredible-looking mirage of trees and mountains that seemed to be floating in air. In the foreground is Bethel’s Tundra Ridge.

