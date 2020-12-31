State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 21 – 24

Judgments
Garrick Night, 40 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 150 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Robert Pitka Jr., 28 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 61 Days
Jonathan Sharp, 32 Driving Under the Influence $10,000; 2 Yrs., 3 Yrs. Prob.
James Gregory, 41 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Tony G. Evon Jr., 49 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Inez Joseph, 41 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Matthew Napoka, 19 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 2nd Degree Harassment 240 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Robert Pitka Jr., 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr. Prob.
Isaac Berlin, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 12 Mos.
Everyone needs to stop being so violent, for we’re teaching our children. And that isn’t what I want my children to learn. Not that it’s okay but that it isn’t okay to inflict pain on one another’