State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 21 – 24

December 30, 2020 Cop Shop 1

Judgments

Garrick Night, 40 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 150 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Robert Pitka Jr., 28 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 61 Days

Jonathan Sharp, 32 Driving Under the Influence $10,000; 2 Yrs., 3 Yrs. Prob.

James Gregory, 41 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Tony G. Evon Jr., 49 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Inez Joseph, 41 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Matthew Napoka, 19 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 2nd Degree Harassment 240 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Robert Pitka Jr., 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr. Prob.

Isaac Berlin, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 12 Mos.

  1. Everyone needs to stop being so violent, for we’re teaching our children. And that isn’t what I want my children to learn. Not that it’s okay but that it isn’t okay to inflict pain on one another’

