Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 24

• On 12-19-20 at 2:06 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having suicidal thoughts. Patient signed refusal.

• On 12-19-20 at 4:31 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has shortness of breath. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-19-20 at 2:59 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that fell and hit his head. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-19-20 at 4:31 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person having extreme difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-20-20 at 4:38 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person not able to walk. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-20-20 at 10:28 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person in pain. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-20 at 2:21 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

• On 12-21-20 at 4:10 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person with cuts on their wrist. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-21-20 at 7:45 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person almost fainting. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-22-20 at 1:20 a.m. firefighters responded to the report of a fire sprinklers going off. Crew found a leak in the sprinkler system and turned the building over to maintenance.

• On 12-22-20 at 2:53 a.m. medics responded to the report of person stabbed. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-23-20 at 5:27 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has nausea/vomiting. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-24-20 at 5 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person going through withdrawal. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.