Grateful for a new day

by Peter Twitchell

I really want to write about the Pandemic of 2020. COVID-19 virus was devastating to the human race. The virus took so many lives but here we are still hanging on to dear life although we may have lost a loved one or a friend.

Now we can see light at the end of the tunnel. It really was amazing that scientists and folks who understand how disease works were able to come up with a vaccine in record time!

We are not guaranteed we’re going to wake up from our sleep tonight but, there is always hope in tomorrow, that we will wake up to another day with our families and all our friends and a better world.

We can all go back to work, eat at our favorite restaurants and go to gather with friends at stadiums and the Alaska Airlines Center to watch our children and grandchildren play other villages and outside teams.

We’ll be able to go gather with our friends and families. We will love each other more appreciating each day that Almighty Creator God gives each one of us!