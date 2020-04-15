State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 6 – 10

Judgments

Tundra Suites LLC. Medical Asst. Fraud – False Claim $10,000

Jesse Frank, 43 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Brenda B. Alexie, 45 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Grace Jimmy, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph Oscar Keene, 25 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Christina D. McElwee, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Wilson White, 30 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Billy Samuelson, 35 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 5 Days

Salena Kalistook, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days

Michael Tyson, 24 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob., 30 Days

Jayna R. Wasky, 28 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assualt 1 Day, 2 Yrs. Prob., 60 Days

Jonathan Waska, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Wilson Clark Chikoyak, 27 2nd Degree Harassment 5 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Justin Tulik, 24 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 3 Yrs. Prob.

Jeffery Gump, 41 1st Degree Burglary, 5th Degree 1 Yr., 65 Days,

Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Assault 5 Yrs. Prob.

Glen Morgan, 36 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Theft 3 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.

John C. Kozevnikoff, 38 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.

Evan J. Evan, 57 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Wilson Clark Chikoyak, 27 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Michael Tyson, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 2 Yrs. Prob.

Charles Alexie, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 21 Days

