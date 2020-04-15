Judgments
Tundra Suites LLC. Medical Asst. Fraud – False Claim $10,000
Jesse Frank, 43 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Brenda B. Alexie, 45 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Brian Turner, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Grace Jimmy, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Joseph Oscar Keene, 25 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Christina D. McElwee, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Wilson White, 30 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Billy Samuelson, 35 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 5 Days
Salena Kalistook, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days
Michael Tyson, 24 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob., 30 Days
Jayna R. Wasky, 28 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assualt 1 Day, 2 Yrs. Prob., 60 Days
Jonathan Waska, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Wilson Clark Chikoyak, 27 2nd Degree Harassment 5 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Justin Tulik, 24 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jeffery Gump, 41 1st Degree Burglary, 5th Degree 1 Yr., 65 Days,
Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Assault 5 Yrs. Prob.
Glen Morgan, 36 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Theft 3 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
John C. Kozevnikoff, 38 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Evan J. Evan, 57 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Wilson Clark Chikoyak, 27 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Michael Tyson, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 2 Yrs. Prob.
Charles Alexie, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 21 Days
Be the first to comment