State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 4 – 11

April 17, 2019 Cop Shop 0


Judgments

Garrett E. Urovak, 36 2nd Degree Harassment $50

Aaron Jason Wise, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Tanya D. Kasayulie, 26 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob., 12 Mos.

Thomas Otto Angaiak, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Craig Twitchell, 27 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Peter Berlin Jr., 31 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Peter Petluska, 32 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

David C. Larson, 31 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Leroy Joseph, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Olaf Nels Hopstad, 25 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

John Olsen, 25 Violate Conditions of Release, 1st $100, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Degree Harassment, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS 6 Mos.

Isiah Ivon, 31 Disorderly Conduct $100

Adrian Hoffman, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Kieran Samuelson, 20 Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits for $520, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Eric Watson, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Probation violations

Ian Jasper, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.

