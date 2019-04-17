State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 4 – 11

Judgments
Garrett E. Urovak, 36 2nd Degree Harassment $50
Aaron Jason Wise, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Tanya D. Kasayulie, 26 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob., 12 Mos.
Thomas Otto Angaiak, 33 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Craig Twitchell, 27 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Peter Berlin Jr., 31 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Peter Petluska, 32 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
David C. Larson, 31 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Leroy Joseph, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Olaf Nels Hopstad, 25 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
John Olsen, 25 Violate Conditions of Release, 1st $100, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Degree Harassment, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS 6 Mos.
Isiah Ivon, 31 Disorderly Conduct $100
Adrian Hoffman, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Kieran Samuelson, 20 Hunting Seasons and Bag Limits for $520, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Eric Watson, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Probation violations
Ian Jasper, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.
