by Millie Bentley

G

reetings. Here’s a tasty recipe to go along with your barbecue if you are planning on grilling. It is a little bit different, but very good.

Spinach Potato Salad

4 pounds of potatoes, preferably small red potatoes, quartered

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups of shredded fresh spinach

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup chopped fresh flat leaf parsley (or ¼ cup regular parsley)

3 thick slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

½ cup thinly sliced green onions

1 teaspoon lemon zest (grated lemon peel)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups thinly sliced celery

Place potatoes and salt in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil and cook potatoes for about 20 minutes or until tender. Drain and add spinach. Toss well, but gently.

Stir together mayonnaise and next six ingredients. Put potatoes and spinach mixture into a large bowl; add mayonnaise mixture and celery; stir gently until blended. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour before serving. Yummm!!

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.