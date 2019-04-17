GCI hosted a pool party featuring Nick Hanson, the American Eskimo Ninja Warrior as a way to say “thank you” to its Bethel customers on Thursday afternoon, April 11. The pool party was held at the YK Aquatic Center where GCI presented a $2500 donation to the YK Delta Lifesavers. GCI gave out prizes including an apple watch along with Subway sandwiches, chips, and cookies. In attendance were several members of the YK Delta Lifesavers, members of the Bethel business community, kids, parents, and little ones. The Eskimo Ninja Warrior wowed the crowd by climbing up to the rafters of the pool before cannonballing into the water. The pool party was free for everyone to come and enjoy some swimming and fun.
Eskimo Ninja visits Bethel
GCI supports YK Delta Lifesavers with donation
