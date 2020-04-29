State of Alaska District Court in Bethel Apil 20 – 22

Judgments
Jesse C. Matthais, 23 Import Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
James Fisher, 36 Disorderly Conduct $150
Wassilie John Ekamrak, 32 Driving While License Cancelled/Revoked/Suspended $300, 1 Yr. Prob.
Byung Y. Kim, 64 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Grace Cleveland, 34 2nd Degree Harassment 12 Days, 6 Mos. Prob.
Anthony A. Evan, 37 Violate Conditions Release 1 Day
Thomas Kinegak, 37 3rd Degree Assault 12 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.
John Thomas Tiffert, 32 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 3rd Degree Assault, Unlawful Contact 120 Days, 2 Yrs., 30 Days, 4 Yrs. Prob.
Matthew Walter Jackson, 35 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Adrienne Peter, 28 Reckless Driving 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Anthony A. Evan, 37 Violated Conditions of Release 330 Days
