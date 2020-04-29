For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

CASH SALE

Native Village of Kwinhagak, on behalf of the Native landowner, is offering the following tract of land for sale by sealed bid:

Parcel A: Lot 1, U.S. Survey No. 9822, Alaska, situated on the left bank of Warehouse Creek at the confluence with Kuskokwim Bay, approximately 13 miles northwesterly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.97 acres as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

Parcel C: Lot 3, U.S. Survey No. 9570, Alaska, situated on the easterly shore of the Kuskokwim Bay and the right bank of Sayalik Creek, approximately 10 miles southerly of the city of Quinhagak, Alaska. Containing 39.99 acres, as shown on the plat of survey officially filed on August 13, 1990. Opening bid of $30,000.00 cash.

For more information on property, bid procedures, and terms of sale:

Phone: (907) 556-8165

Or Write:

Walter Johnson – Realty Director

Native Village of Kwinhagak

P.O. Box 149

Quinhagak, AK 99655

Title to land sold as a result of this advertisement will be conveyed in fee simple status by approved deed. Bid opening – ALL bids must be received at Native Village of Kwinhagak, P.O. Box 149, Quinhagak, Alaska 99655 by June 8, 2020, at 1:30P.M. (208)(2/19-5/20)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Request for Proposals

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Yupiit of Andreafski, a federally recognized tribe, is conducting this RFP (RFP 20-01) for interested companies to perform Mechanical/Electrical work on our Transit Facility Project #E02019C5 located at St. Mary’s, Alaska. Interested parties email Morris Alstrom at [email protected] to request a package. Only valid companies will be considered. The request must originate from a valid company email address or pdf document (as attachment). Either one must include a website (if any), a valid company letterhead with mailing address, company phone number(s) and email address(es). No phone call requests will be considered. No requests from RFP Clearinghouses will be considered. Proposal Deadline is May 15, 2020, 4:00pm Alaska Time. (112)(4/29)

Request for Bids

The City of Bethel Requests Bids from qualified contractors on the City of Bethel Public Works Facility Structural Improvements project. Bids will be due to the City of Bethel on May 11, 2020 at 3:00PM. Interested bidders should check the City of Bethel webpage for bid documents: https://www.cityofbethel.org/business. Questions may be directed to [email protected]. (54)(4/22-5/13)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

On behalf of the Napakiak IRA Council, the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) completed a 2020 Long Range Transportation Plan. This plan is available for review at the AVCP Transportation Department in Bethel. Written comments may be submitted by May 1, 2020, to AVCP Transportation Department at: 101 Main Street, P.O. Box 219, Bethel, Alaska 99559. For more information call Clarence Daniel at 907-543-7300. (65)(4/29-5/13)