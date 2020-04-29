Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending April 23

• On 4-18-20 at 10:20 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person in cardiac arrest. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-19-20 at 8:08 a.m. medics responded to the report of a person that drank and is acting weird. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-19-20 at 11:09 a.m. medics responded to YKCC for the report of a person with generalized weakness. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-19-20 at 4:43 p.m. medics responded to TWC for the report of a person have shortness of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-19-20 at 8:15 P.M., firefighters responded to the report of a person that is locked inside a room in the emergency room. Firefighters obtain information and open the door using the irons.

• On 4-21-20 at 1:35 P.M., medics responded to the report of someone with a sore throat. Medics transported patient to hospital.

v• On 4-21-20 at 1:35 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person having a stroke. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-23-20 at 1:17 AM medics responded to the report of a woman who had a miscarriage. The patient was assessed, treated, and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-23-20 at 5:13 AM medics responded to the report of a female who had hurt her knee. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-23-20 at 10:37 a.m. firefighters responded for a fire alarm. On investigation the alarm was set off due to workers draining pipes.

• On 4-23-20 at 3:09 p.m. medics responded to the report of kids that got hit by a car. 2 patients assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 4-23-20 at 5:31 p.m. firefighters responded to the report of a fire alarm. On investigation workers kicked up dust and the alarm activated, no fire.

• On 4-23-20 at 9:47 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person having an allergic reaction. On arrival patient ran away from medics. Medics and officers could not locate the patient.