Scammon Bay XC star Isaac Titus races to 2nd at state meet

by Tommy Wells

Prior to the start of the 2019 ASAA/First National Bank Division III (1A/2A) State Cross Country meet, Scammon Bay coach Harley Sundown said he felt good about Isaac Titus’ chances at competing for a medal. In fact, he felt so confident is his ability he posted his thoughts on his Facebook account.

Titus made Sundown’s a bit prophetic on Saturday morning by running his way to second-place in the final standings with a stellar performance. He conquered the hilly Bartlett High School trails and finished less than 16 seconds off the winning time.

Titus was among a handful of Yukon-Kuskokwim stars turning in solid outings in the boys’ and girls’ races.

The lone male runner from Scammon Bay to qualify for the state meet, he covered the 3.1-mile course in a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds. He finished only a handful of seconds behind Haines’ Siyel George, who placed first overall with a run of 16:59.1 Tanalian’s Coleson Voram was third.

Led by George’s run, Haines claimed the boys’ Division III team title. The Haines girls also emerged as state champions.

Quinhagak’s Dion Pleasant joined Titus in earning a top-25 finish at the state meet. He powered his way through the course and finished 23rd with a time of 19:05.9.

Eek’s James Alexie, Chefornak’s Mathew Panruk and Akiachak’s Tyler Chingliak also turned in solid outings. Alexie finished 32nd in the race with a time of 19:43.8. Panruk was 39th at 20:09.3. Chingliak was 43rd at 20:22.3.

Nicholas Charles and Kenneth Snyder also did well for Akiachak. Charles was 63rd, while Snyder checked in at No. 67.

Tristan Anaver and Phillip Paul paced Kipnuk’s efforts at the race. Anaver was 58th, finishing one 1.4 seconds ahead of Paul.

Hooper Bay’s Jesse Nanuk led a trio of Warriors across the finish line. He was 61st at 21:23.1. Teammates Shaquille Joe and Billy Tinker finished 65th and 66th, respectively.

Chevak’s Shayauna Bukowski highlighted the Y-K girls’ efforts. She ran her way to a top-25 finish with a time of 23:10.8.

Kongiganak’s Shayna Evan also turned more than a few heads, as did Hooper Bay’s Rose Lake. Evan was 33rd overall at 24:51.3. Lake was 37th at 25:12.5.

Hooper Bay teammate Mary Long finished 65th.

Akiachak’s talented trio of Keitha Phillip, Courtney Laraux and Acacia Chinglak turned in a solid showing for the Lady Huskies. Phillip finished just behind Lake in the final standings, taking 38th with a mark of 25:12.5. Laraux and Chinglak placed 46th and 61st, respectively.

Kipnuk’s Megan Paul sprinted her way to a 41st-place finish. Her time was 25:24.9. Teammate Andi Paul was 56th.

Rosemary Tass Henry and Panik Chimiugak led Toksook Bay’s efforts while Sandra Tunutmoak and Flora Nanuk led Scammon Bay’s.

ASAA/First National Bank state cross country championships

Held Oct. 5 in Anchorage

Division III Final Results

BOYS

1. Haines 41

2. Petersburg 50

3. Unalaska 62

4. Sockeye Co-op 98

5. Thorne Bay 111

6. Cordova 143.

Individual results

1. Siyel George, Haines, 16:59.1; 2. Isaac Titus, Scammon Bay, 17:15.0; 3. Coleson Voran, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 17:29.7; 4. Kael Gerlach, Glennallen, 17:37.2; 5. Daniel Wardell, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 17:44.0; 6. Amos Sage, Noatak, 17:46.9; 7. Demetry Hoseth, Dillingham, 17:52.3; 8. Andrew Stringfellow, Nenana, 17:52.3; 9. Justin Trail, Nikolaevsk, 17:55.2; 10. Uriah Lucas, Petersburg, 18:00.2; 11. Kirby Faverty, Haines, 18:08.0; 12. Kole Sperl, Petersburg, 18:08.1; 13. Henry Simmonds, Unalaska, 18:29.0; 14. Bryce Knudsen, Kake, 18:41.3; 15. Blaine Henning, Unalaska, 18:43.3; 16. Michael Pereat, Unalaska, 18:47.7; 17. Rogan Hanson, Craig, 18:48.7; 18. Luke Davis, Haines, 18:48.8; 19. Zach Kolbe, Dillingham, 18:50.4; 20. Chase Lister, Petersburg, 18:51.2; 21. Mark Davis, Haines, 19:05.0; 22. Carson Crager, Haines, 19:05.6; 23. Dion Pleasant, Quinhagak, 19:05.9; 24. Michael Durkin, Petersburg, 19:14.3; 25. Isaac Gundersen, Sand Point, 19:15.3; 26. Reed Anderson, Petersburg, 19:21.1; 27. Giles Mascart, Thorne Bay, 19:21.7; 28. Doran Mahler, Fort Yukon, 19:23.0; 29. Nikolai Avalnun, Gambell, 19:36.2; 30. Kyle Congdon, Thorne Bay, 19:36.8; 31. Herwin Riodil, Unalaska, 19:38.1; 32. James Alexie, Eek, 19:43.8; 33. Keegan St Amand, Cordova, 19:45.0; 34. Taylor Dolge, Kenny Lake, 19:48.3; 35. Ethan Jenkins, Dillingham, 19:51.7; 36. Jordan Korth, Glennallen, 19:52.1; 37. Jonathan Pereat, Unalaska, 20:00.9; 38. Joshua Hughes, Meade River, 20:02.4; 39. Mathew Panruk, Chefornak, 20:09.3; 40. Wyatt Williams, Dillingham, 20:10.6; 41. Stockton Schwab, Thorne Bay, 20:18.6; 42. Gage Frohnapfel, Cordova, 20:18.7; 43. Tyler Chingliak, Akiachak, 20:22.3; 44. Edward Kokeok, Shishmaref, 20:25.2; 45. Justice Ballot, Noorvik, 20:25.6; 46. Elia Lind, King Cove, 20:31.6; 47. Caelin Kingeekuk, Savoonga, 20:34.1; 48. Noah Sullivan, Petersburg, 20:42.1; 49. Jacob Congdon, Thorne Bay, 20:45.0; 50. KC Balbarino, Unalaska, 20:45.2; 51. Eldred Paradeza, Unalaska, 20:45.9; 52. Jayden Hotch, Haines, 20:50.0; 53. Braydyn Brandell, King Cove, 20:57.8; 54. Smitka Delkittie, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 20:57.9; 55. Arik Miller, Haines, 20:59.1; 56. Ethan Blatchley, Wrangell, 21:01.7; 57. Pete Hill, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 21:04.8; 58. Tristen Anaver, Kipnuk, 21:14.1; 59. Phillip Paul, Kipnuk, 21:15.5; 60. Phillip Christopher, New Stuyahok, 21:19.8; 61. Jesse Nanuk, Hooper Bay, 21:23.1; 62. Cody Shaw, Cordova, 21:24.9; 63. Nicholas Charles, Akiachak, 21:33.7; 64. Josh Morry, Anaktuvuk Pass, 21:41.7; 65. Shaquille Joe, Hooper Bay, 21:59.1; 66. Billy Tinker, Hooper Bay, 22:07.8; 67. Kenneth Snyder, Akiachak, 22:09.8; 68. Alfred Kippi, Meade River, 22:21.0; 69. Julian Cumps, Petersburg, 22:34.2; 70. Guillermo Montes, Thorne Bay, 22:35.2; 71. Gevin Oenga, Tikigaq, 22:43.8; 72. William Deaton, Cordova, 23:09.2; 73. Patrick Polty, Pilot Station, 23:41.0; 74. Jaden Rose, Anaktuvuk Pass, 23:41.9; 75. Kyler Kangas, Effie Kokrine, 24:13.0; 76. Jaden Tretikoff, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 24:34.9; 77. Kurt Kohn, Thorne Bay, 24:40.6; 78. Micah Mitchell, Noatak, 24:41.7; 79. Eoghan Hernandez, Cordova, 24:42.4; 80. Brandon Ehorn, Thorne Bay, 24:47.1.

GIRLS

Team standings

Haines 35

Sockeye Co-op 55

Petersburg 62

Wrangell 70

Effie Kokrine 140.

Individual results

1. Avery Williamson, Haines, 21:08.0; 2. Brynna Gerlach, Glennallen, 21:24.4; 3. Grace Long, Haines, 21:25.0; 4. Maia Cowan, Petersburg, 21:28.8; 5. Liana Carney, Wrangell, 21:39.7; 6. Jade Balansag, Wrangell, 21:49.0; 7. Malea Voran, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 21:50.1; 8. Allah Wardell, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 21:51.2; 9. Avari Getchell, Haines, 21:52.4; 10. Kendra Coonrad, Petersburg, 22:01.2; 11. Melanie Chase, Petersburg, 22:12.7; 12. Hannah Boron, Haines, 22:38.0; 13. Carolyn Hailstone, Noorvik, 22:39.3; 14. Faith Clark, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 22:49.4; 15. Lydia Andriesen, Haines, 22:51.8; 16. Anika Witsoe, Cordova, 22:52.4; 17. Madeline Newman, King Cove, 23:00.1; 18. Aileen Lester, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 23:02.4; 19. Elaina Mack, King Cove, 23:02.9; 20. Haley Boron, Haines, 23:07.5; 21. Shayauna Bukowski, Chevak, 23:10.8; 22. Claire Fry, Anaktuvuk Pass, 23:11.1; 23. Mamie Crooks, Kake, 23:12.5; 24. Alianna Voron, Sockeye Co-Op Team, 23:14.4; 25. Olivia Morrison, Hoonah, 23:41.1; 26. Arriana Woods, Dillingham, 23:45.9; 27. Kenai Holien, Klawock, 23:55.0; 28. Qutan Hailstone, Noorvik, 24:01.1; 29. Marirose Evenden, Haines, 24:12.7; 30. Skylar Larrabee, Wrangell, 24:17.3; 31. Alexus Sakamoto Quezon, Petersburg, 24:17.5; 32. Jamie Early, Wrangell, 24:50.1; 33. Shayna Evan, Kongiganak, 24:51.3; 34. Lydia Martin, Petersburg, 24:51.8; 35. Amee Hmabergere, Cordova, 24:55.1; 36. Cayla Calver, King Cove, 25:11.2; 37. Rose Lake, Hooper Bay, 25:12.5; 38. Keitha Phillip, Akiachak, 25:12.5; 39. Isabelle Hickman, Nikolaevsk, 25:21.3; 40. Deirdre Toyomura, Petersburg, 25:21.7; 41. Megan Paul, Kipnuk, 25:24.9; 42. Kiara Harrison, Wrangell, 25:26.2; 43. Susanna Pitka, Nenana, 25:27.9; 44. Bella Ranck, Glennallen, 25:30.3; 45. Jean Krause, Dillingham, 25:31.8; 46. Courtney Laraux, Akiachak, 25:56.0; 47. Chelsea Washington, St. Michael, 25:56.4; 48. Patricia Washington, St. Michael, 25:56.5; 49. Reagan Finkenbinder, Dillingham, 26:03.3; 50. Rosemary Henry, Toksook Bay, 26:05.4; 51. Demaris Hadley, Buckland, 26:17.4; 52. Tanesha Gust, New Stuyahok, 26:20.6; 53. Sophia Klaich, Nikolaevsk, 26:20.6; 54. Panik Chimiugak, Toksook Bay, 27:14.8; 55. Marina Jones, Unalaska, 27:19.6; 56. Anci Paul, Kipnuk, 27:38.7; 57. Autumn Barr, Shishmaref, 27:44.2; 58. Sandra Tunutmoak, Scammon Bay, 27:48.1; 59. Adriana Larrabee, Wrangell, 28:00.7; 60. Lillian VanBennekom, Nenana, 28:03.3; 61. Acacia Chinglak, Akiachak, 28:11.6; 62. Flora Nanuk, Scammon Bay, 28:22.5; 63. Cheryl Blunka, New Stuyahok, 28:39.8; 64. Saphire Weathers, Petersburg, 28:41.0; 65. Mary Long, Hooper Bay, 28:42.3; 66. Natasha Grant, Effie Kokrine, 29:01.3; 67. Adrianna Charlie, Nenana, 29:55.8; 68. Ashley Richards, Effie Kokrine, 30:01.7; 69. Emma Bodfish, Meade River, 32:44.1; 70. Khaleah Toorak, Kali, 33:03.7; 71. Shania Itta, Effie Kokrine, 33:22.3; 72. Jenna John, Effie Kokrine, 33:25.5; 73. Jasmine Dayton, Effie Kokrine, 33:57.8; 74. Karla Phillips, Alak, 34:38.4; 75. Natasha Gordon, Savoonga, 34:40.5; 76. Kahlia Lane, Tikigaq, 34:51.2; 77. Teri Ferreira, Kali, 34:55.5.