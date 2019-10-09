A message of divine love

by Peter Twitchell

If God didn’t pay for all our sins He didn’t pay for any of our sins.

If you seek me with all your heart, you will find me, Deuteronomy 4:29. Delight in me and I will give you the desires of your heart, Psalm 37:4. For it is I who gave you those desires, Phillipians 2:13. I am able to do more for you than you could possibly imagine, Ephesians 3:20. For I am your greatest encourager, II Thessalonians 2:16-17.

When you are broken hearted I am close to you, Psalm 34:18. As a shepherd carries a lamb, I have carried you close to my heart, Isaiah 40:11. One day I will wipe away every tear from your eyes and I’ll take away all the pain you have suffered on this earth, Revelations 21:34.

In Jesus my love for you is revealed, John 17:26. He is the exact representation of my being. He came to demonstrate that I am for you, not against you, Romans 8:31. And to tell you I am not counting your sins, II Corinthians 5:18-19.

Jesus died so you and I could be reconciled, II Corinthians 5:18-19. His death was the ultimate expression of my love for you, I John 4:10. I gave up everything that I might gain your love, Romans 8:31-32. If you receive the gift of my Son Jesus you receive me, I John 2:23. And nothing will ever separate you from my love again, Romans 8:38-39.

Come home and I’ll throw you the biggest party that heaven has ever seen, Luke 15:7. My question is…will you be my child? John 1:12-13. I am waiting for you, Luke 15:11-32.

Those who hear the message about the Kingdom but do not understand it are like seeds that fell along the path. The evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in them, Matthew 13:19.

Put on all your Armor that God gives you, so that you will be able to stand up against the devil’s evil tricks, Ephesians 6:11.