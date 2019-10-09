by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Digging through my disorganized files I came across this winner – a classic coleslaw. The coleslaw makes about 12 to 15 servings and, since it contains mayonnaise, must be kept on ice until ready to serve. Really delicious.

Coleslaw

Dressing

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon minced parsley

1 teaspoon minced onion

½ teaspoon celery seed

½ teaspoon white pepper

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix well using a wire whisk. Makes 2 cups, but you need only 1 cup for the coleslaw, so transfer to two 1 cup containers and refrigerate. The extra dressing may be kept in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Coleslaw

1 head green cabbage (about 2 ½ pounds)

1 large carrot

Shred cabbage; peel and shred carrot. Pour 1 cup of dressing over vegetables and mix thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving to allow flavors to blend. Stir while serving to avoid having the dressing settle. Remember: If you plan to take this along to a potluck, etc., it must be kept cold because of the mayonnaise in the dressing. Tastes better cold anyway. Yumm-mm.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.