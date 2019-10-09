Drug overdose death in Sand Point

Sand Point Police and EMS have responded to two overdose calls in the past two days, one resulting in the death of 26-year-old Raylene Kochuten of King Cove.

INCIDENT 1

On 08/31/20 19 Sand Point EMS and Police were dispatched to a Sand Point residence for a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival EMS and Police began lifesaving efforts and he was transported by ambulance to the Sand Point Clinic where further efforts to save his life were successful. The man displayed symptoms of a drug overdose and was medevaced.

INCIDENT 2

On 09/01/2019 Sand Point EMS and Police were dispatched to the New Trident Gear Shed next to Peter Pan at the Spit on a report of an unresponsive female who may have overdosed. Upon arrival lifesaving efforts were given and the female was transported by ambulance to the Sand Point Clinic where further efforts to save her were unsuccessful. 26-year-old Raylene Kochuten of King Cove died at the clinic of a suspected drug overdose.

Officers quickly identified several persons of interest and the subsequent investigation lead to the arrest of two Sand Point men currently being held on the following charges.

37-year-old Jeremy Krone of Sand Point: Manslaughter – Class A Felony and 2nd Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance – Class A Felony.

44-year-old Michael Gundersen of Sand Point: Manslaughter – Class A Felony and two counts of 2nd Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance – Class A Felony.

It is believed the two incidents are related and the drugs taken were small blue 30 milligram counterfeit Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills. It is believed some of these pills may be contaminated with Fentanyl and are extremely dangerous.

If you have any of the described pills or purchased any, DO NOT take them. You can anonymously turn them into the police department, and they will be properly disposed of.

If you have any information about this or other crimes, please contact the Sand Point Police Department at 907-383 -3700. Sand Point Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Statewide Drug Investigation Unit.