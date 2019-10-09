City of Bethel 2019 Unofficial Election Results

The unofficial election results from the City of Bethel October 1st, 2019 election have been updated after counting the outstanding 279 ballots as of last Thursday.

The Canvass Board met on October 3rd, 2019 and tallied the votes of the Questioned, Special Needs, and Absentee ballots. The Canvass Board results were added to the Accuvote results of regular ballots cast by voters on election night in the two precincts.

The Canvass Board has certified the results. City Council will hold a regular meeting October 8th, 2019 to certify the election.

City Council candidate results are as follows. All have been elected to two-year terms:

Haley Hanson, 954

Alyssa Gustafson-Leary, 912

Mark Springer, 788

Cece Franko, 723

R. Thor Williams, 602

Fritz T. Charles, 492

Proposition voting results:

Proposition No. 1 passed 857 yes – 517 no.

Proposition No. 2 did not pass, 741 no – 610 yes.

Proposition No. 3 did not pass, 729 no – 639 yes.

Bethel Council member Carole Jung-Jordan has resigned from the City Council. In a letter to City Clerk Lori Strickler dated Monday, September 23rd, 2019, Jung-Jordan said that she is resigning, effective immediately. Jung-Jordan was elected in 2018 for a two-year term to end in 2020.

Council will decide how to fill the open seat during their October 8th, 2018 regular city council meeting.

“Great turnout this year, thank you for voting!” said the City of Bethel.