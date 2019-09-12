Remembering 911

Bethel Firefighter Clyde Erickson stands in memory of the 343 firefighters that perished in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. Behind him are 343 flags representing those firefighter/first responders that died while answering the call of service after the destruction of the Twin Towers in New York City. Bethel Firefighters took turns standing guard today, September 11th, 2019.

