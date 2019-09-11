Please protect the unborn from alcohol

There are terrible things happening in our world today. Some can be prevented. Like the one I’m writing about.

I was in Bethel recently and something very disturbing happened. Something that will cause much heartbreak and sorrow to one family.

A young pregnant woman was drinking and she admitted that she’d been drinking every day! Her mother is going through so much stress and fears for her daughter and the unborn child.

It made me very sad and angry that the young woman doesn’t care enough for her future baby.

I have things to say as follows: Friends and parents of young pregnant girls – this applies to the husband of the girl as well. If you see your pregnant friend/wife/daughter drinking – if you care enough for your friend and the innocent unborn baby growing inside her – intervene, call the police! Inform them of the situation!

There will be continuing heartbreak and sorrow when the baby is born with problems!

One young mother that I know drank during pregnancy and the poor baby was born blind and had extreme developmental problems. The young child died a year ago.

Parents and friends and husbands of pregnant women: Take the situation seriously. Save your family from a lot of heartbreak.

Alice Criswell, Anchorage, AK

Thanks for joining us at the 2019 Nanook Rendezvous

Thank you for making the 2019 Nanook Rendezvous reunion a success! Even if you couldn’t attend, it was wonderful to remember our connection as alumni and members of #NanookNation. Those who could traveled from throughout the Lower 48 and Alaska to reconnect with friends and make new ones.

This year’s reunion featured a variety of familiar events, along with some updated activities. We toured the new ASUAF Student Media Center and got a peek at the awesome innovations made possible by the team at UA’s Center for Innovation, Commercialization, and Entrepreneurship. Hearing stories about how our alumni came to UAF, the things we did during our time as students and what we’ve been up to since graduation rekindled the fond connection we all have with UAF.

To help us improve, would you please take a few moments to answer a short survey? Even if you did not make it to the reunion this year, your feedback is important to us as we begin planning the 2020 Nanook Rendezvous.

We value sharing the UAF experience with our current and future generations of ’Nooks, and we hope that you made new memories to share among your family and friends. Campus photographer JR Ancheta ’15 took a great selection of photos at our reunion events, which you can explore on our online photo gallery.

And be sure to save the date for next year’s reunion: July 16-18, 2020.

UAF Alumni Association, Fairbanks, AK

Alaskans embrace, celebrate recovery this September

During National Recovery Month this September, Recover Alaska is celebrating the thousands of Alaskans who work every day toward their recovery, and encouraging people everywhere to get involved. Along with organizations around the state, Recover Alaska is hosting events dedicated to enjoying recovery and raising awareness about and understanding of alcohol and substance misuse.

“People thrive every day in recovery. Many Alaskans are living healthier, happier lives, hangover free,” said Tiffany Hall, executive director of Recover Alaska. “That’s an accomplishment that deserves to be celebrated! By educating our community, and honoring those who are already living it, we are creating a better environment for everyone who chooses recovery.”

There are countless ways for Alaskans to get involved in Recovery Month across the state, whether they are sober or an ally of recovery. Events this month include RecoveryFest, an alcohol-free concert with NPR Tiny Desk Concert Contest winner Quinn Christopherson; a storytelling event called Second Chances: Stories of Hope, Addiction and Recovery; and so much more. Check the calendar at www.RecoverAlaska.org for up-to-date listings of events around the state.

Apart from Recovery Month events, Alaskans can partake by enjoying alcohol-free drinks at their local bars and restaurants. Recover Alaska will feature zero-proof cocktails on social media, recognizing restaurants who serve them, and is publishing a recipe book of some of its favorites. Follow Recover on Facebook to find a restaurant near you with alcohol-free offerings.

The alcohol-free trend is one that Recover Alaska has seen grow – not only around the country but right here at home. During Recovery Month the organization encourages everyone to educate themselves about the value of providing alcohol-free options and how to be mindful of people who live in recovery.

“At the end of the day, for us, Recovery Month is really about letting people know that a life free from alcohol misuse is possible. Recovery works and the people living it deserve to be celebrated,” Hall said. “Looking at the calendar it’s going to be a really full month with events all across the state. We want everyone to get involved with Recovery Month this year, whether that means going to recovery yoga, having a sober September, or engaging in meaningful conversations about alcohol use,” Hall said. “It’s up to all of us to create a healthier community.”

For more information about Recovery Month events and how to participate, visit RecoverAlaska.org or check Recover Alaska’s Facebook page. Some events have limited seating.

Recover Alaska, Anchorage, AK