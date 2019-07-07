Bethel AST was notified of human remains floating in the river near Napakiak on 06/21/19 at approximately 1700 hours. Bethel AST responded to the area and recovered the remains and sent them to the State Medical Examiners (SME) in Anchorage for identification. The remains have been identified as those of missing person, Stacey Hoagland. Mr. Hoagland went missing in September of 2018 during a boating incident, reference Alaska State Troopers incident AK18066382. Next of kin have been notified. Condolences to the family.
Remains found
