Troopers received a report from a citizen hiking the Pioneer Peak Trail near Palmer of found human remains on 6/29/19 at approximately 1129 hours. Recovery efforts are currently underway and positive ID of the remains has not been made at this time. The remains were recovered and sent to the SME for examination as identification.
Human remains found
