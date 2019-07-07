Alaska State Troopers received a report of fire in Alakanuk on 6-25-19. Emmonak AST responded and learned that several juveniles broke into an abandoned residence belonging to the Assembly of God Church. One of the juveniles had lit a candle and left it unattended and the living room area and kitchen caught on fire. An investigation is ongoing at this time.
Juveniles cause fire
Recent Posts
- The elusive green sunset July 7, 2019
- Human remains found July 7, 2019
- Remains found July 7, 2019
- Juveniles cause fire July 7, 2019
- Man arrested July 7, 2019
- For Sale July 7, 2019
- State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 12 – 28 July 7, 2019
- Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending June 27 July 7, 2019
- Marrying Young July 7, 2019
- Lake of Fire: When Hell Goes to Hell July 7, 2019
- AFN applauds Public Safety Emergency Declaration in Rural Alaska July 7, 2019
- Newtok village move intensifying in summer 2019 July 7, 2019
- Bethel’s 4th of July Celebration July 7, 2019
- Mat-Su Delegation: Moving Special Session from Wasilla to Juneau Is Violation of Law July 7, 2019
- Alaska Congressional Delegation welcome DOJ Declaration of Law Enforcement Emergency in Rural Alaska July 7, 2019
Be the first to comment