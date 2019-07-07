Juveniles cause fire

Alaska State Troopers received a report of fire in Alakanuk on 6-25-19. Emmonak AST responded and learned that several juveniles broke into an abandoned residence belonging to the Assembly of God Church. One of the juveniles had lit a candle and left it unattended and the living room area and kitchen caught on fire. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

