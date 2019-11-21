Public Safety Academy graduates 26 Law Enforcement Officers

by the Alaska Dept. of Public Safety

Nov. 14th, 2019:A full house is expected tomorrow afternoon at the Sheet’ka Kwaan Naa Kahidi Tribal Community House as 26 newly minted law enforcement officers march across the stage to receive their badges. The graduation ceremony, which begins at 1 p.m., will feature a mixed class of 12 Alaska State Troopers, an Alaska Wildlife Trooper, and recruits from several city and borough police departments from around the state.

“Public safety has been priority number one for my administration,” said Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy. “I am proud to see a new class of law enforcement officers graduating today and deploying to every region of the state. These brave individuals have answered the call of service and sacrifice to protect their fellow Alaskans.”

Graduating recruits completed more than 1,000 hours of training over the course of 16 weeks of basic Alaska Law Enforcement Training. Schooling included intensive instruction in law enforcement-related topics, physical fitness, and many scenario-based exercises designed to prepare entry-level police officers and Troopers for successful careers in Alaska law enforcement.

“I want to join Alaskans statewide in congratulating this round of graduates from the DPS training academy,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price. “The training they received will be of great value to them and their respective agencies as they selflessly serve the people of Alaska.”

Tomorrow’s rite signals the conclusion of Alaska Law Enforcement Training Session 1902. The Alaska State Troopers will stream the ceremony Live on Facebook.

Graduates include:

• Andrew Ayriss, Petersburg Police

• Phillip Berg, Alaska State Troopers

• Tristen Evan, Bethel Police

• Nicholas Flechsing, Fairbanks Police

• Ryan Gillogly, Fairbanks Police

• Thomas Goslin, Wasilla Police

• Allen Hild, Kenai Police

• Colton Hittle, Alaska State Troopers

• Nathan Hollenbeck, Alaska State Troopers

• Rachael Huffman, Alaska Wildlife Troopers

• James Kuplack, North Pole Police

• Kevin Manabat, Ketchikan Police

• George Mascarenas, Alaska State Troopers

• Scott McDaniel, Wasilla Police

• Caleb Moyer, Wasilla Police

• Raymond Murray, Nome Police

• Trevor Norris, Fairbanks Police

• Even Oncay, Alaska State Troopers

• Ryan Robles, Alaska State Troopers

• Sarah Schmidt, Alaska State Troopers

• Wesley Sherbahn, Alaska State Troopers

• Lander Simmers, Alaska State Troopers

• Justin Snoddy, North Slope Borough Police

• Garrett Stephens, Alaska State Troopers

• Caleb Van Amburg, Alaska State Troopers

• Christopher Werschey, Alaska State Troopers