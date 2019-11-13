25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. Furnished, washer/dryer. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (11)(11/13-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

HOUSE FOR SALE

Recently renovated to like new 3 bed 2 ba ranch style home on QUIET cul de sac off Ptarmigan at 344 Owl Street. Large filled lot and big yard. On city water/sewer. HWBB heat, all new flooring, paint, siding, windows, cabinets and appliances. Contact Scott @ 545-1672 to view. Appraisal is $405k. (55)(11/13-cnx)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUSINESS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

20-800-FUEL

FUEL REQUIREMENTS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is inviting bids for the 2020 Fuel Requirements. Interested potential contractors must contact Mrs. Naomi Maxie in the LKSD Business office at (907) 543-4842, or email at [email protected], to request a copy of the Request for Proposal 20-800-FUEL. All sealed proposals will be accepted at the LKSD District Office, Attn: Gary Fredericks, Business Manager; P.O. Box 305; 1004 Ron Edwards Way; Bethel, AK 99559 until 5:00 PM local time on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. All sealed proposals must reference our RFP#20-800-FUEL on the outside of the envelope. LKSD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. (117)(11/6-20)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Missing, please return

Two ceramic bowls taken from the United Pentecostal Church in Bethel sometime between Friday, September 27, 2019 and October 2, 2019. One is white and the other is brown with some other colors. The bowls were last seen in the kitchen and may have been placed on the shelf in the porch. They were originally wrapped in a light blue towel. Please return to the church as soon as possible. (73)(10/9-cnx)

Notice is hereby given that on October 10, 2019 the City of Bethel Planning Department was notified by Daniel & Dawn Hackney with a request to move forward with their September 9, 2019 appeal of the Planning Department’s notice to correct (BMC) Bethel Municipal Code violations. Blueberry Subdivision Block 1 Lot 11. The physical address is 175 Alex Hately.

Land Owner: Daniel & Dawn Hackney P.O. Box 3288 Bethel, Alaska 99559

Applicant: same as land owner

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Dept., phone 907-543-5306.

Time and Place: The regular meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM, November 14, 2019 at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. (122)(11/13)

PUBLIC NOTICE INTENT TO DEVELOP IN A FLOODPLAIN OR WETLAND

DURING THE SUMMER OF 2020 and 2021 THE AVCP REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY INTENDS TO CONSTRUCT SINGLE FAMILY UNITS IN THE FOLLOWING VILLAGES WHICH ARE CONSIDERED TO BE FLOOD PLAIN OR WETLAND:

*(1) Unit in Aniak, located at Lot 8, Block 1, Kuskokwim Acres Subdivision.

*(1) Unit in Chuathbaluk, located at Lot 1, Block 2, Muaruaq Addition One.

*(1) Unit in Crooked Creek, located at Lot 3, Tract A, Crooked Creek Bridge Subdivision.

*(2) Units in Scammon Bay, located at Lots 1 and 2, Marayarmiut Subdivision.

*(2) Unit in Saint Mary’s, located at Lots 9 and 10, Block 21, A REPLAT of City of St. Mary’s Subdivision Addition No. 3.

*(1) Unit in Tuluksak, located at Lot 22, Tuluksak River Subdivision Plase 2.

*(2) Units in Kotlik, located at Lots 2 and 3, Block 7, Kotlik 2010 Subdivision.

*(1) Unit in Mekoryuk, located at Lot 6, Block 3, Curlirmiut Subdivision.

*(1) Unit in Napaskiak, located at Lot 3, Block 4, Napaskiak 2007 Subdivision.

*(1) Unit in Nightmute, located at Lot 5, Block 1, Nightmute 2010 Subdivision.

*(1) Unit in Toksook Bay, located at Lot 14, Block 2, Caingilnguq Subdivision.

*(1) Unit in Nunam Iqua, located at Lot 9A, Block 2, Sheldon’s Point Subdivision.

ANY PERSON WHO WOULD LIKE TO COMMENT ON THIS PROJECT SHOULD CONTACT AVCP REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY AT (907) 543-3121 WITH IN 15 DAYS OF THIS NOTICE. THIS NOTICE IS IN COMPLIANCE WITH EXECUTIVE ORDER 11988 AND 11990. THE ASSOCIATION OF VILLAGE COUNCIL PRESIDENTS REGIONAL HOUSING AUTHORITY, 405 PTARMIGAN ROAD, P.O. BOX 767 BETHEL, ALASKA 99559. (267)(11/13-20)