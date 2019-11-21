State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 1 – 15

Judgments
Brandon Kilongak, 26 Violate Conditions of Release $50
Darrell M. Paukan, 30 4th Degree Assault 135 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ayagarak Ulroan, 22 Violate DV Protective Order, Violate Condition of Release 1 Yr. Prob., 5 Days
Dwayne Ernie Hootch, 23 Violate Conditions of Release $150
Crimet Littlefish, 47 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Kevin Jerry, 42 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Kaylen Shanelle Jones, 20 Violate Conditions of Release $250, 6 Mos. Prob.
Dana Eppler, 27 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Day
Margaret George, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Joseph Andrew Brown, 33 4th Degree Assault 95 Days
Lawrence Seton, 24 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $100
Christine Tall, 43 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos. Prob.
Herman T. Paniyak, 52 4th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Joseph Andrew Brown II, 33 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 90 Days, 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Isaac Sam, 41 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Yako Larson, 45 Violate Conditions of Release 45 Days
Conrad McCormick, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Elizabeth M. Ulak, 46 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
James Sugar, 48 Violate Conditions of Release 19 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jonathan C. David, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Iseiah Fisher, 26 Disorderly Conduct $150
Mario G. Sugar, 29 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Evasion 20 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.
Mary Moses, 30 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under 30 Days, the Influence 3 Yrs. Prob.
Ashley Jerry, 23 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Brenton Willie White, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 8 Days
Joshua Jenkins, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
Carlie Ashepak, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 100 Days
Mary Moses, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr. Prob.
Isaac Berlin, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
John Baptist C. Prince, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Mos.
Valdamire Kinegak, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
