State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 1 – 15

November 20, 2019 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Brandon Kilongak, 26 Violate Conditions of Release $50

Darrell M. Paukan, 30 4th Degree Assault 135 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ayagarak Ulroan, 22 Violate DV Protective Order, Violate Condition of Release 1 Yr. Prob., 5 Days

Dwayne Ernie Hootch, 23 Violate Conditions of Release $150

Crimet Littlefish, 47 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Kevin Jerry, 42 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.

Kaylen Shanelle Jones, 20 Violate Conditions of Release $250, 6 Mos. Prob.

Dana Eppler, 27 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Day

Margaret George, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Joseph Andrew Brown, 33 4th Degree Assault 95 Days

Lawrence Seton, 24 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $100

Christine Tall, 43 2nd Degree Harassment 6 Mos. Prob.

Herman T. Paniyak, 52 4th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph Andrew Brown II, 33 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 90 Days, 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Isaac Sam, 41 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Yako Larson, 45 Violate Conditions of Release 45 Days

Conrad McCormick, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Elizabeth M. Ulak, 46 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

James Sugar, 48 Violate Conditions of Release 19 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jonathan C. David, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Iseiah Fisher, 26 Disorderly Conduct $150

Mario G. Sugar, 29 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Unlawful Evasion 20 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.

Mary Moses, 30 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under 30 Days, the Influence 3 Yrs. Prob.

Ashley Jerry, 23 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Brenton Willie White, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 8 Days

Joshua Jenkins, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation

Carlie Ashepak, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 100 Days

Mary Moses, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr. Prob.

Isaac Berlin, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

John Baptist C. Prince, 24 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Mos.

Valdamire Kinegak, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days

